'Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond' Anime Spoilers: Merman Zed O'Brien to Be Featured in Next Episode

Leo Watch's ability, the All-Seeing Eye of the Gods, may have proven to be a useful tool in the fulfillment of his mission with the crime-fighting organization, Libra. However, this benefit has yet to outweigh how he still feels about his sister, Michella, going blind on the Japanese action anime series, "Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond."

Although it was only briefly touched on in the previous episode, Leo's regret over Michella losing her eyesight in exchange for the All-Seeing Eye of the Gods may well be at the very core of this season's main plot. Despite all advice and opinions to the contrary, Leo is still pretty determined to find a way to restore Michella's sight.

And in line with this, Dr. Luciana Estevez has also just warned the series' main protagonist that any attempt to do so could end in disaster.

The doctor has also warned Leo not to even try getting rid of his All-Seeing Eye since this would only upset whatever it was that gave it to him, and thus bring forth punishment for himself and the quite possibly the rest of Hellsalem's Lot.

However, despite all of these warnings, a post-credit scene showed Leo declaring that he was not about to just give up on his goal. He is determined to bring a form of normalcy back to Michella's life, and if the most obvious ways are not going to work, then he will just have to find a new way to make it work.

Then again, one can't help but wonder how this domination can possibly affect Libra and the entire city of Hellsalem's Lot.

On the other hand, the preview for the next episode, titled "Branchial Blues," teases a feature on Zed O'Brien, Libra's resident merman who possesses quite the same powers as Zapp Rentro. He seems to be in a rather somber mood as he talks about loneliness and despair in the said preview. However, he also wonders if a world full of despair can also possibly bring forth hope as well.

"Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond" airs on Saturdays late night at 3:08 a.m. JST on MBS and on Sundays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. It also airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.