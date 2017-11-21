'Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond' Episode 8 Spoilers: Libra to Face Toughest Mission Yet in Upcoming Two-Part Arc

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Kekkai Sensen & Beyond (Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond),” the second season of the anime adaptation of Yasuhiro Nightow’s manga series.

A two-part story arc is coming up next on the Japanese action anime series, "Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond." What new challenging mission will the Libra members be facing in the Macro Zone"?

The preview for the episode, aptly titled "Desperate Fight in the Macro Zone, Part 1," speaks about how easy it is for weaklings to rattle off what they lack in skills without feeling the least bit of shame and would even readily make excuses for their actions.

The voice-over character then advises people to accept their weaknesses head-on for this will eventually lead an honest person who to the source of his true strength.

How this will be incorporated into the upcoming mission remains to be seen. Moreover, Anime News Network has pointed out that the eighth and ninth episodes of the first season also happened to be a two-parter. Could this now be a tradition for the series?

On the other hand, the previous episode set its spotlight on the fishman Zed O'Brien and his true origin. Apparently, he is not a Beyondian, after all, but is instead a human-fish hybrid created on Earth by a European count.

Also, he is perfectly capable of breathing on land without his special breathing device, but he will have to endure looking ridiculous with a fishbowl stuck on his head. This fishbowl is an application of the Big Dipper Style Blood Technique and is known as Reverse Fishbowl.

"Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond" airs on Saturdays late night at 3:08 a.m. JST on MBS and on Sundays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. It also airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information about other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.