Blood-Club Dolls official site Keisuke Minami and Yoshikawa Asami have joined the cast of the upcoming Japanese live-action film “Blood-Club Dolls.” The film is part of Production I.G and CLAMP’s “Blood-C” franchise.

Two new cast members have been added to the upcoming Japanese live-action film, "Blood-Club Dolls." The film is the newest entry in Production I.G and CLAMP's "Blood-C" franchise.

Keisuke Minami and Yoshikawa Asami will be joining the cast as Fumito Nanahara and Yoshikawa Asami, respectively. Minami and Asami have previously appeared in the 2015 stage play "Blood-C: The Last Mind," which served as an interquel that linked the timeframes of the 2011 television series and the 2012 anime film "Blood-C: The Last Dark." It featured a new story that also expanded on the events that happened within the timelines of the prequel manga "Blood-C: Demonic Moonlight" and the television series.

Junichi Fujisaku will once again be penning the script, with Shutaro Oku also returning to serve as the director. Oku previously directed both the 2017 live-action film "Asura Girl ~Blood-C Ibun~" and the aforementioned stage play. Fujisaku also wrote the script for the stage play, as well as for the television anime.

Kentarou Kishi will serve as the director of photography, while Junji Shimizu of 30-DELUX will be in charge of the fight choreography. Music will be composed by Kousuke Nishimoto, while Mitsunaga Fujii will once again be taking on the role of photographer. The film is being produced by Sennosuke Okumura and Seiichi Horiguchi.

Popular manga creator group CLAMP is credited with developing the story and original character designs for both the television anime series and its sequel film "The Last Dark." Japanese animation studio Production I.G took care of animating both projects.

The 12-episode anime series ran from July to September 2011. The sequel anime film was released in Japan in June 2012, while the live-action film sequel "Asura Girl" premiered in Japanese theaters last year in August.

Both the television series and its sequel anime film have been licensed and released in North America by Funimation.

"Blood-Club Dolls" will be released in Japan sometime in autumn. Booking sale on advance tickets have begun, and fans who make a purchase will receive a special clear file.