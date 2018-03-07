'Bloodborne' Community Creates 'Return to Yharnam' Event

Playstation Store/Bloodborne

The role-playing game (RPG) by Bandai Namco, "Bloodborne," will be arriving to the PlayStation Plus as a free game. This has sparked fans to organize an event titled "Return to Yharnam" that allows veterans and new players alike to help one another as they explore, or re-explore, the dark world of the game.

The news was first released on Reddit, where the "Return to Yharnam" event was created. The event urges veterans to create new characters for "Bloodborne" online to engage in player-versus-player (PvP) as much as possible. Additionally, the thread suggests players to defeat at least two players in every area for the Bell Maidens to spawn more frequently, or to appear in areas that they normally would not.

The highlight of this type of event is to bring the fans of the RPG closer together, which is a much more fun and interactive experience compared to a solo play-through — especially for seasoned veterans. The game was released almost three years ago, which means that not many people have been playing the game, more so accessing the online features that the game has.

Now that the game is going to be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers, the "Bloodborne" community aims to create a better environment for those who will be playing the game for the first time by being active during the brief period that the title will be free — which will effectively cause a significant surge in online activity for "Bloodborne" servers.

"Bloodborne" made a name for itself by being a challenging game, much like the other similar titles by Bandai Namco such as the "Dark Souls" trilogy. The rally that began on Reddit may help new players have a much easier time to get through the game.

The "Return to Yharnam" event will run from March 10 until March 24.