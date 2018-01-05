'Bloodborne' News: Dataminers Discover Hidden Dungeons and Secret Bosses

Facebook/BloodborneGame A promotional image for the PS4 game "Bloodborne"

Data-mining players of "Bloodborne" have discovered never before seen dungeons with secret bosses that will give players a fresh new take on the game.

"Bloodborne" was launched almost three years ago, but players of the action role-playing game continue to search for new avenues to explore and freshen up their user experience.

Kotaku reports that a couple of "Bloodborne" gamers have discovered hidden content, which features unexplored dungeons and secret bosses that developers use in testing out new details for the game.

Devoted "Bloodborne" player Zullie the Witch was able to discover glyphs that lead to the game's hidden content. The glyphs are described as pre-built world dimensions in the game that players use to search for dungeons.

Zullie discovered a secret form of the ultimate big bad of "Bloodborne," the Moon Presence boss, hiding in the dungeon at the glyph "sikgc3sm." It appears to be a final form of the Moon Presence boss that hasn't been used in the game.

Another discovery involved a boss that is a vicious canine known as the Great One, found at the glyph "arkhv2vs." The Great One can be battled with in a half-complete boss arena.

Both dungeons that house the secret Moon Presence boss and the Great One don't have lanterns that enable players to return easily to the "Bloodborne" hubworld by jumping into a black hole in the room. Players may enjoy exploring these dungeons too much, and it's better if they save their progress before going further.

The best dungeon discovered so far was in glyph "2c8czh8h," where players can find multiple bosses and enemy troupes. Dataminers believe that this dungeon is the arena where "Bloodborne" developers to watch the behavior of their secret bosses run by the game's artificial intelligence.

Players can also explore the dungeon in glyph "g2xs4nmx," but it only has environmental features instead of hidden bosses.

"Bloodborne" is available on PlayStation 4.