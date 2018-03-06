'Bloodborne' News: Return to Yharnam Community Event to Coincide with Sony's PS+ Giveaway

From Software The streets of Yharnam will soon be filled with blood once again as players both old and new participate in the Return to Yharnam event for "Bloodborne."

The hunt rises once again as the "Bloodborne" community rallies together to reinvigorate Yharnam with new life and even more death. Just in time, too, as the Return to Yharnam event coincides perfectly with Sony giving "Bloodborne" out for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

A purely community-driven event, Return to Yharnam was announced a couple of days ago on the "Bloodborne" subreddit. Just like other similar events for other Soulsbourne games, the main idea of Return to Yharnam is to repopulate the servers with players just to keep the game active and fresh.

There are no official rules or sign-up sheets required for the event. If anyone wants to participate, all they have to do is create a new character on March 10, the decided start date, and play through the game as they would normally.

They are, however, encouraged to participate in multiplayer as much as they can, whether it be through jolly cooperation or through vicious invasions. One other bonus rule is to leave a message near as many lamps as possible that reads "You're in the know, right?" just to let other players know that there is someone keeping pace with them in the event.

One optional rule for those more bloodthirsty players is to try and get at least two players killed in each area before defeating the boss. This will help spawn Bell Maidens in less popular areas and encourage more player combat to take place there.

Players are free to go through the game at their own pace, but the suggested end date is March 24, which is a good two-week window to finish the game, more than enough time.

This event also goes hand-in-hand with Sony's decision to give away "Bloodborne" for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers this month. In addition to veterans returning to venture Yharnam once again, there is an expected surge of new players that will be going through the ghoulish city for the very firs time, now with the added benefit of many more experienced players being around to either help or harm them in their journey.