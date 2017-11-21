'Blue Bloods' Season 8 Episode 10 Spoilers: Erin Conflicted About Sparing Parker

This December on "Blue Bloods," Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) will contemplate on dropping charges against Parker Mack (Spencer House), who has become a local hero.

Facebook/CBSBlueBloods Featured is a promotional image for "Blue Bloods"

As revealed in the synopsis of episode 10, titled "Heavy is the Head," Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Effie Janko (Vanessa Ray) will convince Erin to cut Parker some slack after he turned himself into a local hero. Considering he just saved a woman from a hostage crisis, Erin will have to think and long hard if she should continue to go after this man.

Elsewhere in this episode of the cop family drama, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) will work a case involving car thieves. Eventually they will learn that the gang is led by a mobster whom they have dealt with in the past, Victor Lugo (Nick Cordero).

As for Abigail Baker (Abigail Hawk), she will have a job offer to consider. It is unclear if she will accept the job.

Rumor has it Hawk is leaving the show, which means that Baker is accepting that offer. If she will, she is the second character to depart this season, following Amy Carlson's exit in the season premiere. She played Linda Reagan since the show's pilot. The ER nurse was killed off. She died in a helicopter crash while on the job.

Apart from Hawk, guest stars this episode include Tony Terraciano as Jack Reagan, Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan, Gregory Jbara as Garrett Moore, Robert Clohessy as Lt. Gormley, James Brandes as Nicky Farina, Omar Leyva as Hector Alonzo, and Gary Lee Mahmoud as Herbert Talbott.

The forthcoming episode was penned by Brian Burns and helmed by David Barrett.

"Blue Bloods" season 8 episode 10, titled "Heavy is the Head," airs on Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.