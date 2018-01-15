'Blue Bloods' Season 8 Episode 13 Spoilers: Henry to Experience Danny's Wrath

Facebook/CBSBlueBloods Promotional image for "Blue Bloods"

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) will get tired of Henry's (Len Cariou) crap in the upcoming episode of "Blue Blood."

In the episode titled "Erasing History," the synopsis reveals that Danny will lose his cool while waiting for Henry to give them valuable information about the case he is working with Baez (Marisa Ramirez). The man seems to think he can get away with anything since he is the key witness in the investigation. Henry's shenanigans will reportedly push Danny's buttons that the latter will end up using force to finally get the answers they need.

Elsewhere, Nicky's (Sami Gayle) behavior is grating on her family's nerves. The tension will reach its peak when she declares her intent to support her activist friend, Chrissie (Naian González Norvind, who caused quite a stir at One Police Plaza. Chrissie was caught defacing the NYPD flag. Nicky will make matters worse when she chooses to involve herself with the issue. The episode will also see Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) discovering something troublesome about a parole officer.

Apparently, the man is taking advantage of those prisoners assigned to him. Jamie and Eddie will have half a mind to blow the whistle regarding his unlawful acts. By doing so, they will put their lives at stake. For many fans of the CBS series who want to see Jamie and Eddie start dating, the journey has been quite exhausting. The two remain oblivious to each other's feelings, preferring to go on dates with other people rather than admit anything. In November, Estes said he also does not know when it would happen.

"We'll see! I don't know, I'm pushing real hard on that, because people have been asking for it for so long. I've been trying to downplay it. I think I just have to embrace it at this point," Estes said.

"Blue Bloods" season 8 airs Fridays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.