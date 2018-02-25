CBS A still from "Blue Bloods" season 8

The "Blue Bloods" season 8 hiatus is almost over with a brand new episode airing on March 2.

The show has been out for a month, but its return will be well worth the wait. In an upcoming episode, Nick Cordero will reprise his role as the mobster Victor Lugo, who fans first met in episode 10 of the current season titled "Heavy Is the Head" as the leader of a group of car thieves.

Only this time, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) will be forced to team up with the criminal for a very important case that the team will try to get to the bottom of later in "Blue Bloods" season 8.

It is unknown at the moment which specific episode this unlikely alliance will emerge, but fans who loved Cordero's stint as Victor Lugo will be in for a treat. There is more to look forward to in the latter half of the show besides this though.

When "Blue Bloods" season 8 returns next week with episode 15 titled "Legacy," fans will first see Danny considering a new job that could help him with the struggles he has been facing financially. This is after he investigates the death of a wealthy man.

But, as his future run-in with Lugo suggests, Danny will not switch to another career anytime soon and will still be a man of the law. It will be interesting how he goes about this big decision though.

Meanwhile, "Blue Bloods" season 8, episode 15 will also put Nicky (Sami Gayle) in a horrible ordeal as she is sexually harassed by her boss Bobby Jones, played by guest star Sean Kleier, at her new internship.

Lastly, the installment will also see Garrett (Gregory Jbara) giving Frank (Tom Selleck) an advice on how to regain the public's trust after a rookie cop is caught on video questioning a pedestrian's immigration status.

"Blue Bloods" season 8, episode 15, "Legacy," airs Friday, March 2, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.