'Blue Bloods' Season 8 Episode 17 Spoilers: Kevin Dillon's Jimmy Returns

Facebook/CBSBlueBloods Promotional image for "Blue Bloods"

Kevin Dillon returns as Danny's brother-in-law in episode 17 of "Blue Bloods" season 8.

Just because Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson) is out of the picture means her brother is as well. On the next episode of the crime drama, titled "Close Calls," Dillon's character Jimmy is coming back to the series and may be bringing trouble as well.

According to the synopsis, Jimmy will get caught up with a mob and steal Danny's (Donnie Wahlberg) credit card. This will make Jimmy indebted to the eldest Reagan, who will in turn use it to force Jimmy to take down a mob with the help of his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez).

Jimmy is known in the series for causing trouble, and it should not take long before tension arises between him and Danny. Apart from that, it would be interesting to have a bit of Linda back on the show, after she left the series in 2017.

Meantime, father Frank (Tom Selleck) will order Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steve Schirripa) to find out whether his old partner, Lenny (Treat Williams), is truly guilty of a crime.

As for the youngest Reagan, Jamie (Will Estes), he will finally get some airtime on the next episode after being set aside in the previous one to give way to bigger storylines. He will be approached by Tariq (Rene Ifrah), an officer who wants his help getting reassigned from his undercover assignment at a mosque.

With all these combined, producers hope to keep viewers on their toes for the entirety of the episode. According to a report, "Blue Bloods," along with a few other Friday offerings last March 9, had its adults 18-49 ratings go down from the preliminary numbers to the finals. "Blue Bloods," in particular, (0.8) adjusted down two-tenths of a point.

"Blue Bloods" is currently on a short break. It will return with a new episode on Friday, March 30, 10 p.m. EST on the CBS Television Network.