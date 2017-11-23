'Blue Bloods' Season 8 Spoilers: Baez Fights for Her Life in Episode 9

(Photo: Facebook/CBSBlueBloods) Featured is a promotional image for "Blue Bloods."

A case puts Maria Baez's (Marisa Ramirez) life on the line on the upcoming episode of "Blue Bloods" season 8.

Titled "Pain Killers," next week's episode will see Baez join Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) on what initially appears to be an ordinary drug cartel case. They both take part in a narcotics task force to hunt down a drug supplier. However, things take a turn for the worse when Baez comes into contact with drugs. She is soon fighting to survive after an accidental overdose.

Elsewhere, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) work to protect a rehabilitated sex offender from his angry neighbors. It turns out they are opposed to him living in their apartment building. Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), on the other hand, forms an unlikely friendship with Mayor Margaret Dutton (Lorraine Bracco).

The synopsis for episode 10 is already out and it has led to speculations that Baker will be leaving the show this season. It indicates that Abigail Baker (Abigail Hawk) will receive a job offer, which opens the possibility of her leaving the Commissioner's Office for good.

Baker has appeared in over 100 episodes of the series since she was introduced. Given that she is one of Frank's most trusted confidantes, the police commissioner will obviously fight to keep her in his office and hope that she stays with his team.

If she does exit the series, she will be the second familiar face to depart this season. Fans can recall that Danny's wife Linda Reagan was killed off in the season premiere due to Amy Carlson's exit.

When asked if she would be willing to return for a flashback, Carlson told Deadline that she would accept an offer if it comes her way. "I think it's been hard on the fans," she said earlier this month. "I never wanted it to end that way, so I feel sad for the fans because everyone wants closure, and I hear that a lot from the fans. So of course I'd be open to that. Sure."

"Blue Bloods" season 8 airs every Friday night at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.