'Blue Bloods' Season 8 Spoilers: One of the Reagans May be Leaving the Force in Episode 15

Facebook/CBSBlueBloods Promotional image for 'Blue Bloods'

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) considers taking a new job on the upcoming episode of "Blue Bloods" season 8.

Titled "Legacy," the show's next episode will see Danny's financial struggles get even worse. After investigating on the death of a wealthy man, he begins to think about taking a new job that could help him earn more money.

Meanwhile, Nicky (Sami Gayle) is sexually harassed by her boss (Sean Kleier)

at her new internship. She keeps it a secret in order to avoid involving members of her family. When a video clip of a cop questioning a pedestrian's immigration status surfaces, Garrett (Gregory Jbara) advises Frank (Tom Selleck) to regain the public's trust.

A sneak peak for the episode opens with Frank speaking to the police officer who was involved in the video clip. "Did you feel threatened for your life?" he asks her, seemingly looking for ways to justify her actions. The next scene shows Nicky being confronted by her male superior in the office.

He tells her not to "confuse nervous with excited" as he walks up to her. He forces Nicky to kiss him but she fights back. Erin (Bridget Moynahan) assures Nicky that her harasser is "not going to get away with this."

Cartermatt points out that the topic of workplace harassment is becoming increasingly important. More programs are now exploring the subject, and "Blue Bloods" will try to address it by focusing on the NYPD and how Nicky will react to her boss' sexual advances.

She has a new job as an intern, but whatever makes her excited about the gig will immediately go away when she is forced to endure terrible stuff in the workplace. Apart from Nicky's arc, the Frank storyline is also relevant because of the many stories involving immigration right now.

"Blue Bloods" season 8 returns on Friday, March 2 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.