Bluepoint Games Confirms Work on Remake, Says It Will Be Bigger Than 'Shadow of the Colossus'

Bluepoint Games Bluepoint Games recently released a remake of "Shadow of the Colossus" for the PlayStation 4.

Bluepoint Games has confirmed that they are once again working on developing a remake of a classic game, one that is even bigger than "Shadow of the Colossus."

When Digital Foundry asked the developer if they would use the technology and other assets that they gained while working on their latest release for an original title, Bluepoint president and co-owner Marco Thrush replied, "Well, we could but we're doing another remake."

Thrush refused to divulge any major details about what exactly they are remaking. He does talk about how "Shadow of the Colossus" has helped them grow as a company and developer to the point where they are confident in taking on bigger and more ambitious projects, such as whatever they are working on now.

"So now our next step is, let's improve the art pipeline, let's improve the engine, let's improve workflow for artists, let's grow on the art side some more to handle our next project because it's a bit bigger," he said.

Once again, no information about what they could possibly be working on, but Thrush is confident in saying that it is something that will definitely grab attention.

"We're really excited about our next project and we think you will be too when you find out what it is," he said.

Rumors about Bluepoint Games working on a new remake first surfaced about a month ago, when various job postings on their website seemed to allude to the idea. One job description reads: "The Bluepoint team is preparing for our next remake of a classic. Want to be part of creating something special, a game millions of gamers are eagerly anticipating?"

Bluepoint Games is no stranger to remakes either. Outside of the massively successful "Shadow of the Colossus" remake that launched earlier this year, the studio previously worked on "Gravity Rush Remastered" and "Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection" for the PlayStation 4. In fact, majority of their past works were exclusive to the PlayStation family, so they may be working on another forgotten Sony property.