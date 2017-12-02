BMW A promotional image for the new BMW i8 Roadster and Coupe.

As expected, BMW unveiled the new i8 Roadster at the Los Angeles Auto Show, but the German automaker upped the stakes by introducing an updated version of the i8 Coupe as well.

Starting next year, BMW's best-selling plug-in hybrid sports car will be available in two body styles: Roadster and Coupe. Both new models maintain the futuristic design language of the i8.

However, the i8 Roadster eliminates the Coupe's non-removable hardtop roof. In its place is an electronically operated soft-top roof that opens and closes in 15 seconds, even at speeds of up to 31 miles per hour (mph).

The soft-top roof fully retracts into the rear of the sports car and the way it is stowed allows up to 100 liters of additional storage space behind the seats. Once it is folded, a 30-mm rear window props up to serve as a draught stop.

The BMW i8 Roadster and Coupe feature a hybrid powertrain with a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that produces 231 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque and an electric motor that yields 143 horsepower.

Total output combined is 374 horsepower. The powertrain allows the Roadster and Coupe to go from 0 to 62 mph in 4.6 seconds and 4.4 seconds, respectively. Top speed is limited to 155 mph.

With a 34-Ah capacity lithium-ion battery that is able to produce 11.6 kWh of energy, the Roadster and Coupe can operate on electric power at speeds of up to 65 mph. The new i8 models have an all-electric driving range of 33 and 34 miles, respectively.

Once the Roadster and Coupe find themselves operating at a higher speed, the combustion engine is activated. The all-wheel-drive system has the electric motor send power to the front wheels while the engine controls the rear wheels.

On the outside, the models can be distinguished by their Roadster or Coupe badging on the C-pillars. Inside the two-seat sports cars, the Carpo interior trim comes standard with Ivory White leather upholstery for the Coupe and Ivory White/Black for Roadster.

Other standard features include a leather sports steering wheel with multifunction buttons and shift paddles, electronically adjustable seats with heating function and a multifunctional instrument display, among others.

The BMW i8 Roadster and Coupe are scheduled to go on sale in May 2018. Pricing will be announced at a later date.