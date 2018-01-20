BMW iNext Release Date, Specs: Upcoming Autonomous SUV Will Have 'Impressive' Design

REUTERS/Michael Dalder German car maker BMW reveals more information about the iNext concept vehicle.

Two years after BMW dropped its plans for its iNext concept car, new details about the upcoming autonomous electric vehicle had been released.

Auto Express learned new information about BMW's fully electric concept vehicle that is set to launch in 2021. According to the report, the German car manufacturer's upcoming vehicle will be an SUV that has a similar size to the X5. It will also be one of the car maker's 12 latest fully-electric cars that they will release by 2025.

Alexander Kotouc, the head of BMW iProduct Management, spoke with the publication to give more details about the iNext. According to Kotouc, the public will finally see an actual unit of the iNext this year.

"It's groundbreaking; the iNext will be more of the shape and size of an X5. It will have a completely different interior and be able to seat five people," Kotouc said.

He also mentioned that car enthusiasts will be pleased with the design of the upcoming vehicle. "I saw last week the latest design ideas and I can say it's really impressive. It's looking bold; people will buy it even if they don't want an electric car because of the design," he also stated.

Motor Trend also mentioned that details about the iNext were also revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, where it was announced that the iNext EV will be made with a range of up to 435 miles when it comes out in the market in 2021.

It will also reportedly come out with an SAE Level 3 autonomous capacity that will allow it to drive without a human in several situations. Then BMW also has a plan to upgrade it to Level 4 autonomy after a year to allow drivers to take their eyes off the road and drive without putting their hands on the wheels without compromising their safety.

More details about the iNext are expected to be released soon.