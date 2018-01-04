BMW X7 2019 News: Pre-Production Begins in South Carolina Plant

Facebook/BMW Promotional picture for BMW X7.

BMW has begun the pre-production for their new 2019 X7 Series SUV model in the South Carolina Plant after years of preparation.

Pre-production models of the upcoming 2019 BMW X7 Series SUV have been lined up in the company's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It took the company almost four years before the pre-production began, New York Daily News reports.

BMW is expected to a lot a year for tinkering and testing the new 2019 X7 Series SUV models, which will already include the required certification process and testing for endurance and extreme weather conditions.

Pre-production may have begun at the start of 2018, but production is anticipated to begin late in the year. But after that, it's only a matter time until BMW launches their showroom for the new and improved 2019 X7 Series SUV cars.

Based on the details of the new 2019 X7 Series SUV models, it still has similar features with the BMW X7 iPerformance Concept.

The 2019 X7 Series SUV will have the panoramic sunroof, spacious kidney grille, profile styling, as well as headlight design. Aside from these specs, the new model is anticipated to get a new set of luxury enhancements and performance technology.

One example of the 2019 X7 Series SUV's new technology is the touch display technology of iDrive. This will be partnered with back seat comfort and the executive lounge package that comes with footrests, reclining chairs, and more.

The new 2019 BMW X7 Series SUV is expected to compete with other luxury car models, such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Chevrolet Escalade, Infiniti QX80, and the Lincoln Navigator.

Meanwhile, the head of BMW Group Spartanburg plant — Knudt Flor — couldn't be happier to produce the 2019 X7 Series SUV at their home base.

"We are proud to produce the BMW X7 here in Spartanburg, the home of our X models. This is a very special vehicle and our employees are looking forward to yet a further member of the X family," Flor said in a statement, The Intelligent Driver reports.