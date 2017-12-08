'Bohemian Rhapsody' Film News: Dexter Fletcher Brought In to Replace Director Bryan Singer

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Director of the movie Bryan Singer poses at the premiere of "Jack the Giant Slayer" in Hollywood, California.

"Bohemian Rhapsody," the upcoming biopic about British rock band Queen, has found a new director.

According to Deadline, Dexter Fletcher has been tapped to replace Bryan Singer at the helm of the highly anticipated film. Fletcher, who is known for directing "Eddie the Eagle" and "Wild Bill," will start working on the movie next week.

Singer was removed from the film after he did not return to his job following the Thanksgiving break. It has also been revealed that he and star Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury, did not get along very well. However, according to a statement released by Singer, he was fired from the film after his request for time off was denied.

"'Bohemian Rhapsody' is a passion project of mine. With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents," he said, according to Variety.

The director continued, "This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control."

Singer also disputed the rumors claiming that he was let go due to his negative relationship with Malek. He revealed that they did have "creative differences," but they had reportedly settled them prior to the Thanksgiving break.

Fletcher will only have a couple of weeks left to direct the remainder of the film, as Singer had almost completed production on it. It remains to be seen, though, whether Fletcher will call for reshoots. He will also be in charge of postproduction. After that, Fletcher will move on to another biopic about Elton John.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" will hit U.S. cinemas on Dec. 25, 2018.