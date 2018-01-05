Bomb Cyclone: Here Are 5 Things You Need to Know

(Photo: Reuters/Darren Ornitz) Pedestrians walk through blinding snow across the Brooklyn Bridge during Storm Grayson in New York City, January 4, 2018.

A so-called "bomb cyclone" has hit much of America's Northeast, bringing icy record-breaking low temperatures, grounding thousands of flights, and causing dozens of snow-related deaths.

The drastic drop in temperatures has been going on for weeks now, stretching back to Christmas, with areas in Florida and Texas also being hit by below-zero weather.

Schools and businesses in the winter storm's path have been closed throughout the week, with major power outages and flooding reported across the coastal areas.

Here are five things to know about the "bomb cyclone" and its aftermath.