'Bond 25' Release Date, News: Director Denis Villeneuve Won't Helm Daniel Craig Film

Daniel Craig wanted "Blade 2029" director Denis Villeneuve to helm the upcoming 25th James Bond movie. Villeneuve, however, turned down the job since he's up for another project.

The director confirmed during a podcast interview with The Playlist that he was asked to direct "Bond 25." Unfortunately, he's set to film the "Dune" remake around the same time the James Bond film starts production.

"Daniel Craig is a very inspiring actor and I had some contact and the thing is that I'm busy right now doing 'Dune," Villeneuve said. "I would love to work with Daniel and a Bond movie for me would be a treat. It's a matter of timing, I guess."

Villeneuve described his work on "Dune" as the "project of his life." Hence, it's pretty clear this movie is his utmost priority more than any other project.

Bond producers from EON Productions have been on the search of a director after Sam Mendes, who directed "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015), stepped down from doing the 25th Bond movie. A shortlist of directors cropped up following the confirmation of the film's release in 2019. The names on the list included Villeneuve, Christopher Nolan, David MacKenzie and Yann Demange.

Meanwhile, Bond actress Monica Bellucci, who played Lucia Sciarra on "Spectre," hinted she might be in talks to work with Craig again for "Bond 25." The star, however, remained mum when asked for more details while speaking with reporters in Rome but she did not say outright that she's not part of the upcoming film.

Bellucci holds the distinction of being the oldest Bond girl at 51-years-old when she starred in "Spectre." Craig, on the other hand, is the second actor to play the British agent for nearly a decade. Roger Moore had the longest stint as James Bond.

"Bond 25," a tentative title, will be out in theaters on Nov. 9, 2019.