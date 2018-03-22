Gearbox Software Still no release date currently known for 'Borderlands 3'

The next entry in the "Borderlands" series, a game that could end up being known as "Borderlands 3," is in an interesting place currently.

Fans know that it is coming, and while the developers haven't officially announced it, they haven't really denied that it is a thing either.

Still, at this point, there may be people out there who are growing concerned over the sought-after sequel remaining unofficial, and perhaps that is an indicator that things aren't going really well in terms of development.

Recently, Gearbox Software president and CEO Randy Pitchford talked about some things that are hinting at why the sequel has still not been made official at this point.

Spotted by One Angry Gamer, Pitchford took questions from fans and talked about a bunch of topics during a recent edition of the "Nerdvana Live Show."

Unsurprisingly, at one point in the show, the topic of "Borderlands 3" was brought up.

In response, Pitchford acknowledged that there are people working on the series. As to why it hasn't been announced yet, he offered hints for why that is the case as well.

Pitchford shared that he thinks that building hype too early is not necessarily a good thing, as more and more people want to get their hands on the things they want as soon as possible. Pitchford also noted that because games constantly change while in development, he wants to be sure that he and the other folks working on it can deliver what they promise before they make an announcement.

Because Pitchford wants to have the game at a point where it is near completion before officially unveiling it, that likely means that the sequel is not going to show up for a bit.

Fans would probably prefer to see what the developers have right now, but they can at least rest assured that the game they want is being worked on.

More news about "Borderlands 3" should be made available soon.