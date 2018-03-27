'Borderlands 3' News: Supposed Sequel Leak Revealed to Be a Fabrication?

Supposed leak came in the form of an image hyping up a June reveal for the sequel

Gearbox Software Still no release date currently known for 'Borderlands 3'

The "Borderlands" series is an established one, and it is also among the most popular of this current era of gaming. Fans have spent a good chunk of the past few years looking for any clues pertaining to the imminent arrival of "Borderlands 3," but those have simply not surfaced.

Then, something seemingly changed just recently when a post on Reddit appeared to have included an image teasing the sequel's upcoming official announcement. The image in question can be seen in this report from Comicbook.com.

Additional details were even included, with the supposed leak claiming that the new game would be the "darkest" in the series, that it would come with single-player, multiplayer, co-op and survival modes; and that it would take around 25-30 hours to finish and also have a season pass.

Also, the alleged leak noted that a snippet of the reveal trailer would be shown on June 10, and finally, the game is supposedly set to be released for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Unfortunately for fans who were excited by this potential leak, there are now enough indicators that have been discovered which suggest that the image included in the post is just a fabrication.

In a separate thread, Redditor "BlindStark" pointed out some of the things which indicate that the image is not the real thing. "BlindStark" noted that the individual included in the image appears to just be one of the assassins from a "Dark Souls 2" trailer.

Even the water dripping from the chin of the masked individual is depicted in the same way.

An article from Game Rant also draws attention to the font used in the image. The website speculates that the font appears to have been taken from the original "Borderlands" game.

So yes, this latest item supposedly related to "Borderlands 3" does not appear to be the real thing.

Still, there is hope that the sequel is going to be announced sooner rather than later.

Gearbox Software CEO and President Randy Pitchford has already indicated on numerous occasions that the sequel is in development.

As for why an official announcement still hasn't been shared at this time, Pitchford has hinted at the reasoning behind that decision as well.

During a recent edition of the "Nerdvana Live Show," Pitchford noted that he believes generating too much hype for a game too early is not always helpful. He also indicated that he wants to make sure that they can deliver the game they promise before they officially announce it.

It's possible that plenty of work has already been completed on the sequel and that it's even presentable at this point. It may just be that the developers want to make sure that they handle the pre-release process properly and so, they are holding off on making the announcement until they absolutely need to.

Fans can rest assured that there will be a new entry in the "Borderlands" series released in the future, it's just unclear at this time exactly when that game will finally be shown off.