'Borderlands 3' Release Date Rumor: The Game Might Be Closer to its Launch Than Fans Think

Gearbox Software An image from "Borderlands 2"

It is no secret that a new "Borderlands" game is in the works, but Gearbox Software and Take-Two Interactive are yet to make it official, resorting to teasing the game's existence instead.

In a recent investor call, the publisher stated that while one of its highly-anticipated releases "Red Dead Redemption 2" has suffered another delay (the launch was pushed to October), their 2019 fiscal year is still very much on track.

In fact, the company showed confidence in what it has in store for that period. Take-Two mentions at the conference that a "highly anticipated new title from one of 2K's biggest franchises" will be part of that.

While there was no explicit mention of "Borderlands 3," media outlets are under the impression that Take-Two was referring to the game. After all, there is not a lot to be considered as 2K's biggest franchises that can realistically be released between now and March next year, which is when the 2019 fiscal year ends.

"Borderlands 3" has been in the works for a while now. Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford revealed last September that ninety percent of the studio is "working on the thing I think most of you guys want us to be working on."

Several months before that, he was doing motion capture work believed to be for the upcoming game as well, and he documented it on Twitter with a selfie.

A few days ago, he used the same means to ask the permission from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to add the flamethrower by the company to the "Borderlands" game his team is working on.

Pitchford has said in the past that "a product does not exist until it's announced," but all signs point to "Borderlands 3" making its way soon, although his remarks hint it might not be called that way.

If Take-Two was not talking about "Borderlands 3," then the studio may have been referring to a new "BioShock" game, which is rumored to be developed by 2K Marin.

For now, however, nothing is confirmed yet. If "Borderlands 3" is as closer than everyone thinks, ComicBook.com suggests it might make an appearance at the PAX East, where Gearbox Software is expected to take part.