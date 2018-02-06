'Borderlands 3' Rumors: Did Take-Two Just Hint at the Sequel's Expected Arrival Yet Again?

'Highly anticipated new title from one of 2K's biggest franchises' set to arrive within fiscal year 2019

Gearbox Software Fans are still waiting to hear more about 'Borderlands 3'

"Borderlands 3" is widely expected to be the next major title that Gearbox Software will bring to the market, and it seems that the folks at Take-Two are already laying down the tracks for this upcoming game's hype train.

In a recent news release, Take-Two mentioned that a "highly anticipated new title from one of 2K's biggest franchises" is expected to be one of the major games leading the way for the company in fiscal year 2019.

Notably, Take-Two teasing that a "highly anticipated new title" was coming from 2K in fiscal year 2019 is nothing new.

The company offered this same tease last year.

So what are the chances that the company was hinting at "Borderlands 3" with that tease?

Well, for starters, the first two mainline installments of the "Borderlands" series were published by 2K, and it seems safe to say that the sequel is "highly anticipated" by a number of fans.

It is also worth pointing out that Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford has not really shied away from stating that work is underway on the sequel.

It just seems like the official announcement of the sequel has not been made yet because developers are still getting things in order.

During an appearance on the "Nerdvana Live Show" last year, Pitchford shared that he did not want to officially unveil what he and the other developers were working on until they are completely ready. He also did not want to set expectations too early and risk that some fans may end up being disappointed with the final product if they had to apply certain changes.

Fans understandably want to see the sequel as soon as possible, but at this point, it still seems like they will have to wait a while longer.

Hopefully for fans, "Borderlands 3" will be able to live up to their expectations whenever it is officially released, whether that happens in fiscal year 2019 or some other time.