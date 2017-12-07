Facebook/Boruto Will Kakashi succeed in instilling in Boruto that resolve is an important part of being a ninja?

Next week's episode 37 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" is titled "A Shinobi's Resolve" and will continue the battle of Boruto and Kakashi in the just concluded episode 36.

As seen on the preview for the upcoming episode 37 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," Kakashi tells Boruto that he just cannot become a ninja unless he has resolve. As the voice of Kakashi continues to play, he is heard saying that this year's students at the Ninja Academy are horrible as they underestimate what a ninja should be, and blames Boruto on his supposed influence on them.

To those who have not seen the recently released episode 36 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," be warned of spoilers ahead. The episode features Boruto competing with his friends to steal a single bell from Kakashi, who is protected by Konohamaru, Shino, and Anko, as part of their practical exam. Determined to win, Naruto's son bypasses his friends until he finally corners Kakashi.

As Kakashi and Boruto fight, the older ninja admits that Naruto's son, indeed, has genius-like talent. However, as Kakashi is a genius himself, he tells Boruto that he lacks one important thing about being a ninja: The decisive element.

"You excel all around and are a cut above the rest. You have the skills of a genin... No, you have the skill level of a chunin. And that's the reason why this is the end of the line for you," Kakashi tells Boruto as he prepares for another attack.

Despite telling Boruto over and over again that he lacks resolve, Boruto does not listen to him as he feels overly confident about his skills and how he has attacked Kakashi. However, Boruto acknowledges to himself that Kakashi is not one ninja he should underestimate, although he does not really acknowledge the seriousness of the practical examination.

Will Boruto finally learn the importance of a shinobi's resolve in next week's episode? How will Kakashi hammer it into his head?

Find out when "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 37 airs next Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 5:25 a.m. EST on TV Tokyo.