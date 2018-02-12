Facebook/boruto.sns Key visual art for the Japanese anime series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” based on the spinoff/sequel manga series written by Ukyou Kodachi and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.

Could Shikadai be onto Ryougi all along, and will this be revealed in the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations"?

At least, this is the impression left by the preview for the next episode titled "Memories from the Day of Snow." The video ends with what looks to be a confrontation between the two shogi buddies: Shikadai, a genin from Konoha's Nara clan, and Ryogi, a member of the notorious Byakuya Gang. In it, Shikadai is about to ask the other boy for a confirmation of what seems to be a statement about his secret affiliation with the thieving gang that has been plaguing Konoha.

Shikadai has been harboring doubts about his new friend's true identity. Has he finally been able to catch Ryogi at his lie? And if so, what does he plan on doing other than a straight-up confrontation?

The synopsis for the episode reveals that Ryogi will suddenly stop coming to his and Shikadai's usual meeting place, which will lead Shikadai to both worry and wonder about his friend. Moreover, it also seems that he will be taking Boruto's reaction to seeing Ryogi into consideration, and this may well be the very thing that finally confirms his suspicions.

On the other hand, Ryogi himself will be going through his own issues as he is plagued by past memories that may have been triggered by his friendship with Shikadai, for whom he seems to have also developed concern.

But will this be enough for him to turn his back on his gang? And if so, what will such a drastic decision entail?

And as for Boruto, the son of the current Hokage has been torn between hating and lauding the Byakuya's ideals. While the thieves' purpose of bringing fortune to the poor is admirable, he also understands that their methods are wrong. What role is he about to take in the ongoing efforts to take the Byakuya Gang down once and for all?

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" airs on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Episodes can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll and Hulu.