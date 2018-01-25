'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Anime Spoilers: Team 7 Takes on Noble Thieves in Episode 43

Facebook/boruto.sns Key visual art for the Japanese anime series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” based on the spinoff/sequel manga series written by Ukyou Kodachi and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.

While it may have initially seemed like Team 7's most recent mission involved a disgruntled programmer who turned out to be harmless in the end, the next episode of the Japanese shounen anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will reveal that there really was more to this incident than what met the eye.

The preview for the upcoming episode, curiously titled "The Byakuya Gang Surfaces," reveals that Haguruma's suicidal bank robbery attempt had been nothing more than a diversion to distract the ninjas of Konoha from the real deal. As it turns out, the famed noble thieves, Byakuya Gang, who has been working the nearby villages, has now arrived to wreck the same havoc in Konoha.

Could this finally be the exciting mission that Boruto is waiting for? Then again, will they even be allowed to handle what seemed to be a rather dangerous case?

The synopsis for the episode gives a hint as to the kind of thieves the Byakuya Gang is. Like the legendary thief, Robin Hood, they steal from the rich to give to the poor. But could their intentions really be that noble?It also seems that Boruto will be reaching out to his friend, Shikadai, for assistance in dealing with these mysterious thieves.

But as the preview teases, the gang of thieves will prove to be a very challenging enemy, and may once again push the members of Team 7 to further improve their team dynamics.

The previous episode featured Boruto getting bored with the genin missions that was being assigned to them. The boy wanted flashier battle missions, which their leader, Konohamaru, told him were hard to come by at a time of peace. But with the arrival of the Byakuya Gang, could this mean that far bigger threats aimed at disrupting peace are afoot?

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" airs on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Episodes can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll and Hulu.