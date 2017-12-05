'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 36 Spoilers: Fans Treated With Another Nostalgic Moment

(Photo: YouTube/Studio Pierrot) A screenshot of Kakashi from the promo for "Boruto Naruto Next Generations" episode 36.

The next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will be like walking down memory lane for fans of the original "Naruto" anime.

Titled "Graduation exam, start!," this installment will see the final step in the journey of Boruto and his classmates to be full-fledged ninjas.

The big task for the students is to get the bell from no other than Kakashi and the promo for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 36 will undoubtedly take fans back to the good old days.

If the promo is anything to go by, fans will get serious Team 7 vibes and remind them of his training sessions with the Team 7: Boruto's dad Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 36 will no doubt make fans miss it when it was Naruto who was just starting out.

For years, millions of fans followed the journey of the aspiring ninja into the Seventh Hokage. Boruto is doing the same thing, albeit with a new approach, so it seems like watching it all over again.

Kakashi's presence in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 36 also suggests that Naruto's son will learn an important lesson by the end of the exam. Fans expect he will practice more humility and that winning is not everything. Unfortunately, he might learn it the hard way.

The official description for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 36 reads:

Final practical test is "Grab the Bell!" To pass the exam, the students need to take the bell from Kakashi within the day. Boruto and his friends know that there is only one bell and in order to win, they pursue Kakashi in the forest. But other teachers stand their way! Will Boruto be able to grasp the lesson teachers are trying to teach them? Boruto follows Kakashi in order to catch him while Mitsuki fights Shino!

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 36, "Graduation exam, start!" airs Wednesday, Dec. 6, on TV Tokyo.