YouTube/Pierrot A screenshot of Boruto from the "Boruto: Naruto the Movie" trailer

When "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" returns this week with a new episode, a brand new story arc will begin.

Last week's installment marked the end of the Byakuya Gang arc. Episode 48, titled "The Genin Documentary," was supposed to kick off the arc that fans have been waiting to see. The upcoming episodes of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will feature the events in "Boruto: Naruto the Movie," which sees the younger Uzumaki prepare for the Chunin exams by training under Sasuke.

Boruto was not very keen on taking part, but Katasuke found a way to convince him. After that, all hell breaks loose for Naruto's rebellious iron-willed This arc is set up in the final moments of the previous installment when Katasuke braces himself to tell Boruto about the items that the Byakuya Gang was trying to steal.

The next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will be all about getting the referrals for the exam, as not everyone is expected to get the chance to take part.

The promo teases that Iwabe, Denki and Metal Lee will have to prove themselves once more to get recommendation for the exams after their teams fail to show the discipline and skill during all the Byakuya Gang fiasco. Not all of them are expected to get this precious referral though, so episode 48 is bound to be a nail-biter with regards to who ends up getting the recommendations.

For a while now, fans have been waiting for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" to reach the Chunin exams arc especially when the Byakuya Gang entered the picture. While it is clear at this point that the anime will never be able to catch up to the manga, which is so far along now, they hoped that the story in the movie will be adapted already. Thankfully, the wait is almost over.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 48, "The Genin Documentary," airs Wednesday, March 7 on TV Tokyo.