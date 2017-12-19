'Boruto Naruto Next Generations' Latest News: New Key Visual Art Teases a Third Otsutsuki

Boruto Official Page on TV Tokyo New key visual art for the upcoming “Chunin Exam Arc” of the Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” The image has been designed by the original manga creator, Masashi Kishimoto.

More details and a brand new key visual art has been revealed for the popular Japanese anime series, "Boruto Naruto Next Generations," at the recently held Jump Festa 2018.

The series, which has first found life as a feature film titled "Boruto: Naruto the Movie" that was released in 2015, will be entering the Chunin Exam Arc that was at the core of the aforementioned theatrical presentation. The upcoming arc, however, will feature a new character named Urashiki, the third Otsutsuki sibling that has been drawn right alongside the villainous Momoshiki and Kinshiki in the newly released key visual art.

While Momoshiki and Kinshiki have both been seen in the movie and the subsequent manga adaptation, the upcoming arc will be featuring Urashiki for the first time. He has, however, been teased during the course of the story.

How this new character will change the "Boruto" narrative — from the previously released movie as well as from the subsequent manga adaptation — will be revealed when the said arc premieres next year in spring.

On the other hand, the ongoing anime series will reportedly be adapting a manga side story created by the original manga creator, Masashi Kishimoto, for the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine in April 2016, prior to the release of the sequel manga written by Ukyo Kodachi and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.

The side story, which is titled, "Michita Tsuki ga Terasu Michi (The Path Lit by the Full Moon)," will tell the story of Mitsuki, the mysterious young ninja from the Hidden Sound Village. It will be adapted into anime for the series' Dec. 27 episode.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" airs on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Episodes can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll and Hulu.

It features the adventures and misadventures of Boruto, eldest child of the original series protagonist, Naruto.