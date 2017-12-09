(Photo: Studio Pierrot) A still from "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

This month, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will put the spotlight on another important character while also taking the titular hero to the next step in becoming full-fledged ninjas.

The schedule for the December acquired by Saiyan Island teases that before the month ends, Boruto and his friends will officially become apprentice ninjas, but the journey toward this feat will not be easy. In fact, it will take a toll on Naruto's son.

In "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 37 titled "A Shinobi's Resolve," which airs this Wednesday, Dec. 13, Boruto will get the opportunity to challenge exam proctor Kakashi before anyone else because he was the first to get to his location.

Unfortunately, it looks like he jumped the gun and ends up being "easily held down." Kakashi proceeds to criticize him and his classmates, who arrive to come to his aid.

Boruto is "uncharacteristically depressed" after this, as per the "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 37 description, but gets over it not only as his friends try to cheer him up but also because he hatches a strategy.

By "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 38 titled "Formation, Three Man Cells...?" airing Dec. 20, Boruto and his friends are already considered "Genin" or apprentice ninja.

They are required to form a group of three to carry out their tasks. Boruto wanted to team up his best bud Shikadai, but the latter went with Inojin and Chocho to become the new generation "Inoshikacho" trio.

This leads to the young ninja to join forces with Mitsuki and Sarada. With that, another iconic team is born in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 38.

The final "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode for the year, which is titled "The Path Illuminated by the Full Moon," will be dedicated to Mitsuki and based on the short manga of the same name.

Fans will remember that the anime had a story arc that focused on Sarada based on the "Naruto Gaiden: The Seventh Hokage" and the "Scarlet Spring" manga.

The Mitsuki-centric story will explore the young warrior's past in the Village of Hidden Sound, where he is originally from. Although the sourc material is pretty short, it is unclear if it will be covered in just one installment.

The description for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 39 reads:

In the past, Mitsuki has had his memory taken away from him, and had lost his identity, along with what he wants to achieve in life, only to awaken in an unfamiliar laboratory. The mystery that surrounds Mitsuki, and the plethora of thoughts that surround him, has now cleared up for him.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" airs every Wednesday on TV Tokyo.