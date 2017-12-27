'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Spoilers: Episode 39 to Focus on Mitsuki's Roots

Studio Pierrot A still from "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations"

The upcoming episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will explore the backstory of Mitsuki. After the big reveal in the previous episode that Orochimaru is his father, episode 39 will reportedly dig deeper into his roots and how he was able to reconnect with his long-lost parent.

Since Mitsuki was introduced in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," fans have been clamoring to know more about the mysterious character. Now, fans will finally get to know more about him as the upcoming episode centers on his origins.

According to reports. The episode for Dec. 27 of the anime series will adapt one of the last two "Naruto" stories that Kishimoto wrote himself. Titled "Naruto Gaiden: The Road Illuminated by the Full Moon," this story was originally published in 2016 on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and focuses on Mitsuki.

In the preview for the upcoming episode, fans see Mitsuki wake up from a deep sleep, not knowing who he is. Without any single memory of his past, he finds himself inside the lab of Orochimaru, bewildered. Suddenly, Orochimaru tells him about the need for him to complete his mission.

Avid readers of the "Naruto" manga may be familiar with Mitsuki's roots. In the comics, he is introduced as the child who awakes and finds himself under Orochimaru's care. A synthetically-made ninja, his mission is to search for Log, the man who allegedly stole his memories.

As Mitsuki leaves the lab, he needs to make a tough decision between following Log or Orochimaru, or creating his own destiny. Towards the end of his story, he chooses to forge his own destiny and ultimately heads to the Leaf Village.

It remains to be seen if the anime series will follow the same storyline for Mitsuki. The synopsis for the episode reveals that Orochimaru will also become infamous for his experiments and that Mitsuki will finally meet his older brother, who was not introduced in the first "Boruto" film.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 39 is set for release on Dec. 27.