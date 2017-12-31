(Photo: Studio Pierrot) A still from "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

Boruto's life as a genin begins next year in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

Just like his old man, he forms a group with Sarada and Mitsuki called Team 7. It is the name of the group that Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura went by as young ninjas.

The new generation Team 7 led by Jonin Sarutobi Konohamaru, will take on their first mission very aptly in the first episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" of the year that will air on Jan. 10. The synopsis for the episode reads:

The mission details the repelling of bandits who have been attacking a village, and making it so that they never come back again. Boruto and the others immediately depart for the village, and come face-to-face with a young woman named Kiri, who is the daughter of the village chief who had suddenly passed away and has inherited her father's role, and the others who support her.

The mission quickly changes in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 42, "The Power of Unity," as Boruto and company do something that no genin before them have done.

Ninja who disguised themselves as bandits kidnapped Kiri so Team 7 makes it their mission to help her. However, as "Naruto" fans know, they are not supposed to do missions that involve fighting other ninja.

However, due to the pleading of the village and through Konohamaru's judgement, Team 7 now has their mission changed from "Repelling Bandits" to "Rescue Kiri."

The episode is expected to wrap up the mission in that installment as the group will get new missions in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 43, "The Work of Shinobi," airing Jan. 24.

However, Boruto finds himself dissatisfied by the "simple and plain" missions they are getting seeing as how epic his first mission was with Team 7.

It was to this Boruto that he and Team 7 received the mission to "capture the criminal who is holding up the bank". Boruto is all fired up to be able to show off after such a long time. However after arriving at the scene, the criminal who faces them is just a weak man who was unfairly fired from his company recently.

Come "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 44, "The Appearance of the White Night Band!!" fans will be introduced to Robin Hood-type heroes. The synopsis for the episode, which airs Jan. 31, reads:

An event thought to have been caused by a group of bandits called the White Night Band has occurred at the Village of the Hidden Leaf. The White Night Band are "righteous theives", who steal money and items of value from the rich, and give them to the poor, and have been through several villages. Although they are "righteous theives", Boruto holds a strong dislike for them due to stealing from other people and involving people who are unrelated, and goes to seek Shikadai's opinion. However, Shikadai expresses that maybe there are things that cannot be measured by good and evil.

The first "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode for the month of February is "Shikadai's Doubt," but no summary has been provided yet.