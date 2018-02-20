'Bosch' Officially Renewed for Season 5 by Amazon; Season 4 Release Date Announced

Facebook/BoschAmazon Featured is a promotional image for "Bosch."

It's official: police procedural drama series "Bosch" is returning for more episodes.

Amazon has picked up "Bosch" for a fifth installment ahead of the season 4 premiere, according to reports. Executive producer Eric Overmyer is returning for the streaming platform's longest-running drama series, alongside co-showrunner Daniel Pyne.

Overmyer — who was behind classic shows such as "The Wire" and "Homicide: Life on the Streets" — had let go of his showrunner role for "Bosch" season 4 to take over Amazon's "The Man in the High Castle." Titus Welliver is set to reprise the titular role.

"As Amazon Prime Video's longest-running one-hour series, 'Bosch' has long been a cornerstone of our scripted programming, and Prime members consistently clamor for more," said Sharon Tal Yguado, Amazon Studios head of scripted series, in a press statement. "We are excited to give them another season with Harry Bosch, Jerry Edgar, Grace Billets and the rest of the diverse characters that make up the Bosch universe," she added.

Before fans can start looking forward to season 5, Amazon will be dropping season 4 first. Along with the renewal news, the company has also confirmed that viewers can expect the upcoming installment on Friday, April 13.

Season 4 will focus on the story of Michael Connelly's sixth book in the Harry Bosch novels

— "Angel's Flight" — in which Bosch is tasked to lead a task force. He and the team must solve the murder of a lawyer who was killed a day before his scheduled civil rights trial against the LAPD.

The case puts the entire city on edge and close to resulting in a riot. Bosch is forced to pursue all leads, even if it places his task force and department under public scrutiny. They later discover that another murder is related to the case, leading Bosch to face his past just to find justice.

Amazon has yet to announce a premiere date for "Bosch" season 5.