Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds Provide Soothing Sounds to Eliminate Sleepless Nights

Bose A promotional image for Bose's new noise-masking sleepbuds.

Bose has introduced new noise-masking sleepbuds that eliminate unwanted sounds and distractions that affect one's sleep. With soothing sounds, these sleepbuds allow users to get the rest they need each night.

Bose has partnered with Indiegogo to release the noise-masking sleepbuds. The device, which is still in the prototype stage, recently went live on the crowdfunding website. Initially priced at $249, early backers in the United States were able to purchase it for as low as $150.

The Bose noise-masking sleepbuds are currently sold out, with the campaign meeting 860 percent of its $50,000 goal.

The first batch of prototypes will arrive in February 2018 while mass production of the noise-masking sleepbuds is expected sometime in 2018.

In terms of technical specifications, the Bose noise-masking sleepbuds are able to eliminate nighttime disturbances through passively attenuating eartips and engineered masking sounds.

The StayHear+ Sleep tips also form a gentle seal that enhances the device's ability to mask sounds like snoring, traffic and loud neighbors. The eartips come in three sizes so that it will stay snug and comfortable in the user's ear even if they toss and turn at night.

Further inside, there is a rechargeable silver-zinc micro-battery that provides power for up to two nights on a single charge. The included charging case also provides one full charge when unplugged.

The Bose noise-masking sleepbuds also have built-in flash memory, so the device comes preloaded with soothing sounds. Users can also use the Bose Sleep app to customize settings. They can select what type of sound they want to hear, how loud the sound is and how long it plays into the night.

Moreover, the noise-masking sleepbuds can also be configured to set up alarms. Only the user will be able to hear the alarm so the person sleeping next to him or her will not be disturbed.

The Bose noise-masking sleepbuds could prove to be a very useful device as according to statistics, about 60 percent of adults worldwide have reported sleep-related issues and about 79 percent get less than seven hours of sleep each night.