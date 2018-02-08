Reuters/Houston won 101-89. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Houston Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute (12) defends against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans (12) at FedExForum, Oct. 11, 2017.

Trade talks involving Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans are expected to intensify considerably now that Lou Williams is no longer available for trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski‏, the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly the frontrunners to land Evans, with the Miami Heat staying engaged with the Grizzlies as well. Nothing is imminent at the moment.

"Multiple reports suggest Memphis is looking for a first-round pick in exchange for the talented guard, and so far the Sixers, Celtics and Nuggets have balked at the prospect of giving away that much. The team that could make the most sense is the latest team to come to the table," Chris Towers said in his column for CBS Sports.

"Miami was granted a $5.5 million injury exception for Dion Waiters, which means the Heat could certainly afford Evans, and he also seems to be the best fit as a Waiters replacement," he added.

Evans can definitely help the aforementioned teams make a strong playoff push in the second half of the season with his scoring and playmaking off the bench. The former University of Memphis standout is by no means a star player in this league, but he is arguably the most-coveted player in the trade market right now due to the unique skill set he provides.

The versatile guard is currently averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and a steal while shooting 45.8 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from beyond the arc, and 79.9 percent from the free-throw stripe.

It should be noted that Evans is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, so his suitors will have to decide if he is worth surrendering a first-round pick.

Meanwhile, USA Today's Sam Amick has reported that a total of seven teams are actually in the mix for Evans' services.