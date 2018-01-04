Boston Celtics NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Team Pursue Anthony Davis?

(Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports) New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) is fouled in the fourth quarter by New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina (11) at Smoothie King Center, Dec. 30, 2017.

Should the Boston Celtics pursue All-Star forward Anthony Davis if he's made available by the New Orleans Pelicans before the trade deadline?

A lot of observers have already noted that they are the one team that has the necessary assets to swing a deal to acquire Davis, but should they pull the trigger?

Well, fans are clearly divided on what should be done.

The Celtics likely have to part ways with Jaylen Brown and/or Jayson Tatum if they want Davis. Both of them are up-and-coming wings who can develop into All-Star caliber players so the Celtics will have to think long and hard before they even consider moving them.

Both players have been very efficient for the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics so far.

Brown is averaging 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in under 32 minutes a game. He's also shooting 47.7 percent from the field, 40.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 56.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Tatum is also posting number somewhat similar to Brown's. He's currently averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in under 32 minutes a game.

His field goal percentage (50.8 percent) is quite impressive for a perimeter player, and he's currently leading the National Basketball Association (NBA) in three-point shooting percentage at 47.1 percent. The former Duke University standout is also shooting a solid 82.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Both Brown and Tatum are quite good on both ends of the court, so any decision to trade them won't be easy.

One could even argue that the Celtics don't necessarily have to make a blockbuster trade this season. Even if they opt not to make any major moves before the trade deadline, their season (so far) will still be considered a success since nobody expected them to play this well after losing All-Star wing Gordon Hayward.

However, Davis is a game-changer so things will get pretty interesting if the Pelicans place him on the trading block.