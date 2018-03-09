Boston Celtics Playoffs News: Celtics Need Only One Game to Secure Playoffs Spot

REUTERS/Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports Mar 18, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) dribbles past Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the second quarter at Air Canada Centre.

NBA team Boston Celtics are poised to comfortably secure a spot at the playoffs with just one more win. The Celtics are one of the top fan favorites in the Eastern Conference, and it appears that their chances of competing for the title are very good at this point.

As reported by the Celtics Wire, the win by the Toronto Raptors over the Detroit Pistons, which took place last Wednesday, March 7, guarantees that they could even go for one of the top seeds of the Eastern Conference when it is all said and done. After getting the win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Thursday night game, March 8, the Celtics have ensured that they will be making an appearance at the post-season.

However, it is notable to mention that they will still have to play 17 games, which is not a small number by no stretch of the imagination, and will have to make the most out of each of those nights to gain a better advantage come playoff time. As of now, the Celtics have to compete with the Raptors for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, which is another team full of young and explosive players that may certainly give Boston a run for their money.

In fact, fans will get to see the Raptors and the Celtics battle for the top spot in the East over the next few weeks three more times. It is safe to assume that there will be no shortage of excitement in these upcoming games.

Furthermore, the Celtics essentially played the rest of the regular season without their other star player Gordon Hayward, who sustained a dislocated left ankle within the first five minutes of the opening game of the season. The Celtics are very positive that Hayward may still contribute a few minutes come playoff time, most likely on the offensive end.

The inevitable playoffs appearance makes this the fourth straight appearance for Celtics coach Brad Stevens.