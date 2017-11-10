Boston Celtics Roster, Injury News 2017: Al Horford Enters the NBA's Concussion Protocol, Out Indefinitely

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) defends Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the fourth quarter in game four of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena, May 23, 2017.

The Boston Celtics' thin frontcourt got a little thinner when Al Horford entered the National Basketball Association's (NBA) concussion protocol after he started experiencing concussion-like symptoms on Wednesday morning.

The four-time All-Star was hit on the head in the second quarter of their 110–107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. On the play that led to the hit, Horford managed to get Kent Bazemore to bite on a pump-fake, but the Hawks wing's elbow struck his head on the way down while he was going up for a layup. He didn't experience any symptoms during the game.

Horford has already missed their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, and he will likely have to sit out more games due to the concussion. According to the Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell, the big man has already been ruled out of the Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The good news is that Celtics general manager Danny Ainge has revealed that Horford's current concussion wasn't as bad as the one in last season. The center/forward had to sit out nine games that time.

Still, don't expect Horford to play anytime soon.

"You have an extra level of concern with anybody who has an injury to the head. I don't know from a medical standpoint how much the concern increases as you have multiple concussions, but we're very well aware of that. That's why the protocol is set up within our organization and league, to make sure he is good and cleared before he returns to play," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" podcast on Wednesday, via CBS Boston.

Stevens also noted that the rest of the team will have to step up while Horford is recovering.

"We can't replace him with one guy; we'll have to replace him by committee," he stated.