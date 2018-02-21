Boston Red Sox Signs Former Tigers Outfielder J.D. Martinez

Reuters/Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) hits a walk off RBI single against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field, Sept. 24, 2017.

If recent reports are to be believed, it looks like the free agency story of former Detroit Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez has finally come to an end. Earlier this week, it was reported that Martinez had already signed a five-year deal with the Boston Red Sox.

On Monday, Martinez reportedly inked a $110-million contract with the Boston Red Sox to put an end to speculations about who would pay for his services. Jon Morosi of the MLB tweeted, "J.D. Martinez's deal is $110 million over 5 years, sources say. Contract is front-loaded prior to opt-out."

After reports about the new deal emerged, fans of the Boston Red Sox reportedly got so excited that they had shirts made to express how happy they are about Martinez's decision. On the other hand, the Arizona Diamondbacks fans are now making themselves believe that they did not lose a thing.

Last season, Martinez managed to slash .303/ .376/ .690 with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs in 119 games despite having an injury. 2017 opened with him being in Detroit, but the team eventually traded him to the Diamondbacks ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

In a recent report, Bless You Boys noted that the Boston Red Sox had made a good decision when they decided to sign Martinez. This is particularly because, despite his defensive shortcomings, he still seemed to be the best fit for the club. The article noted that Martinez would not only serve as the chief designated hitter of the team throughout the year but could also slide into a corner outfield spot occasionally.

Since his contract is front-loaded and includes an opt-out clause after two years, that means Martinez has another chance to test the market after a couple of years. The only downside of this deal is that it robs fans of the chance to see what Martinez could do in a full season in Arizona.