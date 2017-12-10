Box Office Performance of 'Justice League' Causes DC Films to Reorganize

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial The failure of "Justice League" in the box office causes a reshuffle at DC Films.

The lack of success of "Justice League" in the box office has caused DC Films to reorganize their division.

Because the "Justice League" debut failed to achieve their target returns in producing the film, Warner Bros. will be reshuffling the DC Films division, Variety confirmed.

DC Films intended "Justice League" to match Marvel's "Avengers" in the box office, since it brought together multiple superheroes in one story — Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

Unfortunately, the film produced only a gross of $570.3 million worldwide after three weeks in theaters with a $300 million budget, a far landing from the $1.5 billion the first "Avengers" film earned.

It's a good thing that other films of Warner Bros. did better this year, such as "Wonder Woman," "It," and "Dunkirk," so they can offset the loss they acquired from the "Justice League" film.

The corporate leaders of Time Warner fully support the incoming reorganization this January, because they are all said to be unsatisfied with the "Justice League" film's financial performance.

Jon Berg, who is currently the head of DC Films' production division, will be replaced and instead become partners with Roy Lee, known for producing "The Lego Movie" and "It." Warner Bros. is still searching for the person to replace Berg.

Meanwhile, Berg's partner Geoff Johns will continue to be DC Entertainment's chief creative officer. However, in the future, Johns' responsibilities might shift into being a consultant for upcoming films.

Both Berg and Johns were at the core production of the "Justice League" film, but DC Films would likely avoid the pairing in future projects. However, the film's creation under Zack Snyder and execution of Joss Whedon after he left, could also be to blame in "Justice League" failing in the box office.

In the meantime, Warner Bros. is relying on the upcoming "Aquaman" and the production of "Flashpoint" to offset their losses, Collider confirmed.