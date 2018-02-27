TBS Official Site Promotional image featuring the cast members of the live-action adaptation of the Japanese sequel manga series “Hana Nochi Hare ~HanaDan Next Season~,” also known as “Boys Over Flowers Season 2,” written and illustrated by Yoko Kamio.

Five new cast members have been announced for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Yoko Kamio's Japanese sequel manga series, "Hana Nochi Hare ~HanaDan Next Season~," also known as "Boys Over Flowers Season 2."

The announcement was made on the series' official TBS page on Feb. 18, and it was accompanied by a promotional image of all the officially announced cast. The image, which can be seen above, features the three main characters — Haruto Kaguragi, to be played by Sho Hirano; Oto Edogawa, to be played by Hana Sugisaki; and Oto's fiancé Tenma Hase, to be played by Taishi Nakagawa.

Standing at the back are the newly announced cast members that include Jin Suzuki as Issha Narumiya, Marie Iitoyo as Megumi Nishidome, Tatsuomi Hamada as Kaito Taira, Mio Imada as Airi Mayu, and Keisuke Nakata as Sugimaru Eibi.

The series serves as a sequel to the popular Japanese manga series "Boys Over Flowers," which ran from 1992 to 2003. It will still be set at Eitoku Academy, except that it has already been two years since the legendary F4 (Flower 4) group graduated. The series follows the story of a new generation of characters.

However, the upcoming live-action adaptation will be changing the time jump from two years to an entire decade after F4 left the Academy.

Haruto now leads a new group of friends akin to F4 known as C5 (Correct 5), which also includes Issha, Kaito, Sugimaru, and its sole female member Airi.

On the other hand, Iitoyo's character Megumi is described as a popular model who transfers to Eitoku Academy for the sole purpose of getting closer to Haruto.

The main female protagonist Oto is a girl forced to pretend to be rich in order to fit in at the prestigious Eitoku Academy. It will later be revealed that the reason she is at this school is that of her impending marriage to Tenma once she turns 18.

"Boys Over Flowers Season 2" will premiere sometime in April and will air regularly on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. JST on TBS.