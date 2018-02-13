REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie during happier times. Shown in the photo is the former power Hollywood couple attending the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 13, 2012.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still not done with the details of their divorce and are bent on keeping the negotiations under wraps.

It has almost been over a year and a half since the former power Hollywood couple filed for divorce, but reports claim that the two have yet to reach an agreement on the custody of their children and distribution of their assets. According to sources, the court has approved Pitt and Jolie's request to extend the temporary judge who oversees their private settlement discussions so that all negotiations will remain private.

Despite their divorce moving forward, a source has revealed that that former Hollywood power couple has remained amicable as far as their dealings with each other are concerned. While their children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9 live with Jolie in L.A., an incognito source claims that the "Maleficent" actress makes sure that Pitt can spend time with them as the actor, supposedly, treasures them.

The unnamed source also went to reveal that Jolie is busy with everything that she does, including being a mother to their children. Despite her hectic schedule, though, the source said that Jolie is fine and always ensures not only her own and children's happiness but that of Pitt, too.

"Angelina is busy with everything she is doing, including being a super mom to her kids. But she is doing fine and working with Brad on ways to continue their lives so everyone is happy," the source said.

While Jolie is doing fine with her impending divorce, it is alleged that the same thing cannot be said about with Pitt as, supposedly, the process has been difficult for him. Despite it, though, it is said that the actor is okay and remains committed to his family.

Pitt and Jolie tied the knot in August 2014 after having been together for 10 years. However, in September 2016, the couple shocked their fans when they filed for divorce.