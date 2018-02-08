Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Divorce Updates: Ongoing Private Talks to Settle Split

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Brad Pitt and actress Angelina Jolie pose at the premiere of "The Tree of Life" at LACMA in Los Angeles May 24, 2011.

American actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still ironing out the details as they attempt to finalize their divorce. Even though the divorce was filed in September of 2016, the two have been successful at keeping the nitty gritty aspects of their marriage and separation private from most news outlets.

As reported by The Blast, both Jolie and Pitt had recently passed the necessary documents to push through with their ongoing divorce, which seeks to extend the temporary judge that assures the negotiations can keep going, while keeping the matters as private as possible — to which the court agreed. Specifically, the matter that is keeping the divorce talks from getting settled is that of the distribution of each of the Hollywood stars' wealth, as well as custody over their children.

It can easily be misconstrued that the divorce is a turbulent one, especially with how long it is taking for Jolie and Pitt to wrap it up. However, this is not the case. In fact, the two have reportedly kept an agreeable demeanor during the divorce, with both parties showing no signs of hostility toward one another.

One other reason why the separation process has been taking so long can be attributed to Pitt and Jolie's busy schedules. Apart from their successful careers in the entertainment business, the two have made it a priority to spend time with their six children — all of whom live with Jolie in Los Angeles, California. From time to time, the six children visit Pitt in his home whenever they can.

After the former couple filed for divorce, Pitt has been reportedly dating other people. However, it seems that the 54-year-old actor has not been able to commit to any of them, and has not engaged in any serious relationship as a result. Despite this, Pitt has been committed to being a good father to his children.