Brad Pitt and His Life After Angelina Jolie

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni featured in the image is Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.

With Brad Pitt's highly publicized split from Angelina Jolie, many are curious to know how the actor is doing these days.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had been one of Hollywood's most famous and powerful couples. However, after spending a decade together and raising six wonderful kids, their relationship wasn't meant to be.

With Angelina Jolie making frequent public appearances since it was announced that she is divorcing actor Brad Pitt after getting married in 2014, the latter seems to have taken quite a laidback lifestyle following their separation. In a report published by Us Weekly, it has been revealed that Brad spends most of his days in his home in Hollywood Hills, spending time with his kids.

According to the report, the 54-year-old actor mostly stays in his home and is keeping himself busy with house projects. Oftentimes, he would wait for his children to visit him, and even though he lives just a couple of houses from Angelina, it is their bodyguards that take their children to Brad.

As for how he spends time with his children, a source mentioned that the actor mostly keeps their bonding inside the household. "Brad doesn't go out much with the kids or leave the house," the source said. "He prefers to keep things very private and safe," the insider added.

Furthermore, it would seem that Brad is also working hard to better himself as a man and as a father. It has been revealed that the actor goes to therapy every week and has ultimately quit drinking following his split from Angelina.

As Brad and Angelina work through their divorce, they have yet to make a decision regarding custody.

When it comes to their dating life, it has been reported that Brad himself has had a couple of dates but isn't looking for anything serious and that his primary focus is on his kids. As for Angelina, it is said the actress isn't planning on dating for a long time and is devoting much of her time to her kids as well.