REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011.

While rumors claiming that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have rekindled their romance are nothing short of exciting to the pair's still loyal fans, a myth-busting celebrity website has debunked the veracity of the reports.

A Gossip Cop article has recently belied the aggregated report of an online publication claiming that Pitt and Aniston are back in each other's arms as the latter's marriage with Justin Theroux continues to crumble. According to gossip-busting celebrity website, there is no truth to the report as, apart from referencing to questionable websites, Aniston's marriage to Theroux is going strong.

Gossip Cop points out that the report is fake news as there is no truth to its claims that Aniston sought comfort in Pitt about her problematic marriage with Theroux; Pitt kissed Aniston on the neck in a public restaurant; and Kris Herzog, the former bodyguard of Pitt, had said that Pitt and Aniston have always loved each other despite their marriage ending in shambles and having married different people after.

To the uninitiated, Pitt and Aniston had been married for almost five years. However, in January 2005, the couple announced that they were separating, and it was believed that the culprit for the falling apart of the marriage was Jolie, Pitt's co-star in the then upcoming movie "Mr. And Mrs. Smith."

While Pitt and Aniston dismissed the speculations in their joint statement that their separation was caused by a third party, Jolie to be exact, the public believed otherwise. Nonetheless, in an interview with Vanity Fair in September 2005, Aniston confessed that despite the rumors claiming that Pitt and Jolie had already been playing sweet music together prior to the announcement of their separation, she would rather believe Pitt's claim that it was not the case.

"I choose to believe my husband. At this point, I wouldn't be surprised by anything, but I would much rather choose to believe him," Aniston said.

Pitt and Jolie married in 2014 after having been together for nine years, only to file for divorce in 2016.

Aniston, on the other hand, married Theroux in 2015.