Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Rumors: Former Hollywood Power Couple Engaged?

Reuters/Eric Gaillard U.S. Actor Brad Pitt (L) escorts his wife U.S. actress Jennifer Aniston (R) during red carpet arrivals for the screening of "Troy" at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2004.

Updates on former Hollywood power couple, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, indicate that the two may possibly be engaged once more. Numerous reports indicate that both Pitt and Aniston have been meeting up, which have caused quite a confusion among fans and contradicting information across news outlets.

On such report came from the publication called Women's Day. As reported by Yahoo, a source of the publication alleged that Pitt and Aniston are already engaged, and that and that the two "never fell out of love." According to the source, Pitt did not make any grand gesture during the proposal but instead wore his heart on his sleeve and told Aniston about his feelings for her.

If these reports are true, the glaring problem here would be the fact that both are still tied with their significant others — with Pitt still going through his divorce with Angelina Jolie and Aniston still married to Justin Theroux.

The reports were further fueled on Feb. 11, which was Aniston's 49th birthday, when Theroux was seen in New York City walking his dog — far away from their Bel Air home in Los Angeles, California. The news roused suspicion from Aniston's fans, since they assumed that if everything between her and Theroux were fine, then they would be spending the actress' special day together.

As it turned out, both Aniston and Pitt have remained in contact with each other even after their divorce. Currently, Pitt's camp has steadily been confirming that the 54-year-old Hollywood superstar has reconciled with Aniston, and that each of their camps are gearing up for a public statement that will confirm their second engagement.

Both Aniston and Pitt have not issued official statements on the rumored engagement, but many fans are already excited about the possibility of the former lovers ending up together again.