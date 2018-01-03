Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller News: Couple Is Not Dating

REUTERS/Juan Medina Actor Brad Pitt arrives at the premiere of the film "Allied" in Madrid, November 22, 2016.

Recent reports have revealed that new rumours in Hollywood speculate that celebrity Brad Pitt might be dating "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" actress Sienna Miller and that they plan to announce their relationship to the public soon. However, further reports reveal that this rumour may have just be disproven and debunked.

According to reports, the rumours of Pitt and Miller dating surfaced early last year when they were allegedly spotted being intimate with each other in Los Angeles. A few months later, they were again sighted at the Glastonbury music festival holding hands. Considering that Pitt is supposedly preoccupied at the moment with filming for a science fiction film, fans doubted if the stories were true. Furthermore, Miller is allotted to be seen in the upcoming film titled, "The Catcher Was A Spy." As such, their busy schedules should not have allowed them to interact all that much.

Given the inconsistencies and implausibility of the reports, Gossip Cop has been told by a source close to Pitt that the claims of him dating Miller were completely false. Miller has also responded to requests for comment, saying that the reports were "silly" during a promotion of her film. The publication further emphasizes that there was no evidence to back up the claims about Pitt and Miller's supposed intimate touches that they allegedly shared at the Glastonbury music festival.

During the past few months, Pitt has been at the centre of dating rumours, with fans even speculating that he might be spending the holidays with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. However, this has also been proven to be a misinformation. After multiple verifications from both camps, Pitt and Miller have denied all rumours. Regardless, fans are expecting to hear more about who might be the future partner of the actor in the coming months. In the meantime, fans are advised to take everything with a grain of salt until an official announcement is released.