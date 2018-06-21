Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Custody Battle Intensifies, Source Says

Wikimedia Commons/Georges Biard Featured in the image are estranged couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

It seemed like the bitter custody battle between estranged couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is still far from seeing the light of day.

A source reportedly told Us Weekly that the "12 Years A Slave" star was "very angry" with his ex-wife because she is "controlling of him through their children." The source also claimed that Pitt is willing to do "anything to see his kids and have them in his life."

Last week, E! News obtained some court documents stating that the judge who hears the former couple's divorce case determined that the children's lack of relationship with their father might be harmful, and stated that it is "critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother."

The documents also stated that if Jolie will prevent their kids to develop a relationship with their father, she could possibly lose the full custody. This reportedly encouraged Pitt to step up and fight for his rights to be with Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9, as often as possible.

"Brad has taken the high road through all of this; he could have gone to court much sooner to ask the judge to intervene," the source also stated. "He was done being Mr. Nice Guy and rolled the dice," the insider stated.

According to the source, the judge could have opted to give Jolie the advantage but chose not to. "The judge made a thoughtful and informed decision that the children were in no danger while with Brad," the inside also said.

Because of the court order, Pitt was able to spend time with his children in London to celebrate Father's Day last Sunday, June 17, while Jolie embarked on a humanitarian mission in Iraq to visit a refugee camp.

The couple also reportedly came up with a custody arrangement for the summer, but Maddox is already allowed by the court to decide how much time he wants to spend with his father because of his age.