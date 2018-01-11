Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie Divorce News: Ex Couple Feuding Over Parenting Styles

REUTERS / Luke MacGregor Estranged couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Their opposing parenting styles are causing major problems for estranged couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, a source claimed.

The insider reportedly told HollywoodLife that Pitt and Jolie are currently arguing about how they raise their six children.

"Angelina continues to drag the kids to red carpets, award shows, and extravagant trips around the world while Brad has been doing the opposite," the source stated. "While Angelina treats the children like her best friends and takes them on dates to her award show appearances, Brad has been trying to instill in his children the wholesome, humble, midwest values he grew up learning."

The source also claimed that their disagreements escalate every time Pitt finds out that Jolie brings their children to public gatherings. Just recently, the "By the Sea" actress brought their 14-year-old son Pax at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7. She also took their 13-year-old daughter Zahara and 11-year-old Shiloh to a New York City awards gala on Jan. 9. Shiloh even had a sling on her arm during that time since she recently suffered an injury after her snowboarding accident.

According to the source, Pitt is often dismayed when the photos of his kids emerged, and he tries to increase his efforts to give their children a normal, quiet life. This is reportedly the reason for their divorce and their continuous war with each other.

Another source told US Weekly that Pitt is not keen on taking the kids out in public since he likes to keep things out of the spotlight.

The report also claimed that Pitt decided to stop his drinking problems after his divorce. He also opted to go to therapy weekly to kick his drinking habits and wants to learn how to improve himself as a father and as a man.

Reps of both camps have yet to confirm the claims of the sources.