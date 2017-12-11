(Photo: Reuters/Luke MacGregor) Ex-couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie graced the red carpet of the Maleficent Costume Display at Kensington Palace in London on May 8, 2014.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been the favorite subject of tabloids since they announced their separation last year. Now, new reports claim the "War Machine" actor offered millions of dollars to his ex-wife to speed up the divorce process.

Pitt has allegedly offered $100 million to Jolie as divorce settlement, according to reports. Rumor has it that the "Salt" star refused to accept the overwhelming amount. It is believed that she is delaying the divorce proceedings on purpose because she still has second thoughts about their split.

However, Gossip Cop notes there's no truth to the earlier claims. The media outlet slammed the tabloid's source and pointed out that the hefty offer from Pitt is nothing but lies. Citing an authorized source, the outlet also mentioned that Jolie never rejected anything from Pitt because an offer was not even made in the first place.

Last week, Jolie opened up about her failed romance with Pitt during an interview on the Awards Chatter podcast. The humanitarian said she already had a feeling that something was wrong between the two of them when they were filming "By the Sea" in 2015.

"I wanted us to do some serious work together. ... I thought it could be a good way for us to communicate," said the Oscar-winner. "In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn't because of the film."

Pitt and Jolie share six kids together: Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The estranged couple fell for each other while on the set of their 2005 movie, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."